Authorities believe man, 82, shot his daughter in attempted murder-suicide in Oakwood

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story referred to the area as Gillsville. Authorities later corrected themselves and said the incident occurred near Oakwood.
An 82-year-old man allegedly shot his daughter and then shot himself at an Oakwood home Tuesday, Feb. 2, according to authorities. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as an attempted murder-suicide.
The office said two people were found with shotgun wounds around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 3000 block of Old Pleasant Hill Road near Oakwood.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said investigators believe Horace Owens, 82, shot his 62-year-old daughter before shooting himself.
Owens and the daughter were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for treatment.
As of Wednesday, Feb. 3, the daughter was in stable condition, and Owens was in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.
No further details were provided, and the case is still under investigation.