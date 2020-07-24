78 Hall jail employees tested or quarantined for COVID-19 since April

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said 78 employees in the jail division have either been tested for COVID-19 or been quarantined in the months since April, according to data provided Friday, July 24.



Of those 78 employees, 17 tested positive and 11 are still awaiting results. There are 29 employees currently out due to sickness — which may or may not be related to COVID-19 — and 49 have returned to work.

According to recent information provided by the Sheriff’s Office, there are 181 employees in the jail division.

There have been 37 inmates tested for the virus as well, with seven testing positive. There is one COVID-19 positive inmate, who is currently in quarantine, according to authorities.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said inmates who can be bonded out “in any fashion are expedited through that process.”

"We have single-cell quarantine areas in the medical section of the facility. We also have a quarantine pod on an otherwise unpopulated housing unit,” Booth wrote in an email. “Inmates are housed there for the 10-14 day quarantine period and monitored closely for symptoms.”