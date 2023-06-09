50-year-old man dead after being found unresponsive in Lula pool

A 50-year-old man was found unresponsive Thursday, June 8, in the family’s Lula home pool and could not be resuscitated, according to authorities.
The death was reported to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office around 9:38 p.m. Thursday on Forrester Road in Lula.
A family member came home and found the man in the water, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
“Deputies helped her get him out of the pool and attempted CPR to no avail,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in an email.
Booth said the man had several underlying health conditions, and there are no signs of foul play.