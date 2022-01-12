5 years later, Hall County employees still fighting for pension benefits in lawsuit





The plaintiffs originally served the lawsuit on the Hall County Board of Commissioners Jan. 12, 2017, arguing that roughly 100 current and retired Hall County employees in the expected class had their pension benefits unlawfully frozen.

The lawsuit was filed against the county, its board of commissioners and the Association County Commissioners of Georgia.

Rounds, who was hired in 1988, retired as a captain in the Hall County Sheriff’s Office in September 2019 after three decades.

The $75 million question has revolved around a change in the benefit plan in 1998, which changed the formula.

In Rounds’ case, he would get a monthly pension payout of $2,567 under the old formula.

Under the freeze of benefits since 1998, his monthly payout would be only $389, according to the lawsuit.

The county has argued in court that the county lawfully amended the pension plan.

For the employees reaching retirement age, their livelihoods hinge on how this decision plays out. Rounds said there are employees that are hanging on, seeing what their future will look like.

"If we don't have anything to live on, how can we retire?” Rounds asked. “... They're hoping and praying that Judge (Martha) Christian does the right thing so we can start getting our pension."

Bo Farmer, another of the plaintiffs, retired more than a year ago after 33.5 years with the county fire department.

Under the old formula, Farmer said he would be getting nearly $3,200 per month. Currently, he draws $508 per month.

"It's almost unheard of, 30-plus years in public services,” Farmer said. “It takes a toll on you."

Farmer said he feels he has fulfilled his obligations and wants the county to hold up its end of the bargain.

"I just don't understand why they won't do the right thing," he said.