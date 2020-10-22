40 work to fight fire at North Georgia Hardwoods in Cleveland

Updated 12:52 p.m., Oct. 22:
A massive fire at a lumber storage facility in Cleveland continues to burn but has been contained since about 7:30 a.m., after destroying about three buildings and 3 million board feet of inventory early Thursday morning, according to Cleveland Fire Chief Ricky Pruitt.
No injuries have been reported.
Pruitt told The Times firefighters were called to the fire at North Georgia Hardwoods off Helen Highway at around 3:30 a.m. and that the buildings were “fully involved” when firefighters arrived. He said the fire originated in one building and spread to two more that also stored lumber.
“The piles of lumber are still burning, but everything is contained inside what’s left of the walls,” Pruitt said of the site on Appalachian Trail Drive. "It'll burn for a couple of days because of all the lumber that was in there."
The fire chief said a nearby resident called to report the fire, and about 40 personnel worked to fight it.
White County firefighters and inmate firefighters from the Lee Arrendale women’s correctional facility in Habersham County assisted the Cleveland Fire Department.
Pruitt said investigations into the cause of the fire would likely not be able to begin until later Thursday or on Friday, as the site is still too hot.
As news of the fire broke Thursday, a swirl of social media comments indicated North Georgia Hardwoods had burned previously. Pruitt said Thursday afternoon that while the business experienced a small fire in one of its warehouses around a year ago, it was another lumber business that burned to the ground years prior.