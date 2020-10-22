40 work to fight fire at North Georgia Hardwoods in Cleveland

Updated 12:52 p.m., Oct. 22:

A massive fire at a lumber storage facility in Cleveland continues to burn but has been contained since about 7:30 a.m., after destroying about three buildings and 3 million board feet of inventory early Thursday morning, according to Cleveland Fire Chief Ricky Pruitt.

No injuries have been reported.

Pruitt told The Times firefighters were called to the fire at North Georgia Hardwoods off Helen Highway at around 3:30 a.m. and that the buildings were “fully involved” when firefighters arrived. He said the fire originated in one building and spread to two more that also stored lumber.