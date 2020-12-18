$400K in meth, heroin and marijuana seized, Gainesville man arrested in northwest Hall

A Gainesville man was arrested after authorities said they seized $400,000-worth of methamphetamine, marijuana and heroin Thursday, Dec. 17.

Delbert Channie Tucker, 52, faces charges of trafficking heroin and meth as well as possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, after narcotics agents executed a search warrant Thursday at a West Waterwood Drive home. Tucker was arrested without incident, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the officers seized roughly 8 pounds of meth, 2 pounds of marijuana, 8 grams of heroin and $83,000 in cash.

Some of the items seized have candy-like packaging, but Booth said they were an edible marijuana product.

Tucker was still being booked into the Hall County jail on Friday afternoon.

Booth No further arrests are expected, but Tucker could face additional charges.

The case is still under investigation.

The latest drug bust follows two last week. On Wednesday, Dec. 9, two people from Gainesville and at least seven others were arrested in a multi-county operation that garnered nearly a pound of meth, heroin and other drugs, three guns and two stolen ATVs, according to authorities. And on Dec. 10, another Gainesville man was arrested in connection to a separate $400,000 drug bust on Otila Drive in Gainesville.