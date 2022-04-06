$400,000 jail shower, toilet project expected to save 40% on facility’s water bill

“It’s something we’ve been looking at for many years,” Ivey said. “It’s a very expensive project. With other big projects we had going on, we had to prioritize the things that we had going.”



With $422,408 in funding through the American Rescue Plan Act approved by the county, the jail is set to have its toilets and showers retrofitted. According to the vendor’s estimates, it could lead to saving at least 40% on the jail’s water bills.

The funding was approved at the Hall County Board of Commissioners’ March 24 voting meeting. Barring any delays, Ivey said they would like to begin as soon as possible.

Ivey said the project includes retrofitting 90 existing toilets and lavatory valves as well as installing 12 stainless steel one-piece shower cabinets.

The electronic valves allow for the jail to control how many gallons of water can be used by these fixtures. It also allows the jail’s supervision to shut it off, which is ideal in contraband searches.

“It gives us an added advantage of trying to make sure contraband or items that they own are not flushed down the toilet,” Ivey said.

The vendor, Intelligent Conservation Systems Inc., provided an estimate that the jail would save “approximately 9 million gallons of water and $146,000 annually with the completion of the project,” Ivey said.

In addition to savings, Ivey said the stainless steel is easier to clean and keeping the spread of germs to a minimum.

The project would likely take about five to six weeks for installation, but Ivey said there is no expected disruption in the jail’s operations during that installation period.

“With our population still down, if there’s any issues of us having to move inmates, we’re able to move inmates to other pods to accommodate to make sure that those needs are met,” Ivey said.