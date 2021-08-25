4-year-old flown to Atlanta hospital after head-on crash on Athens Highway

A 4-year-old was taken by helicopter to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta after a head-on crash Wednesday, Aug. 25, on Athens Highway, according to authorities.
The child and Jessica Posten, 29, of Gainesville, suffered serious injuries, according to Georgia State Patrol. Another 12-year-old passenger in Posten’s car suffered minor injuries and was transported with Posten to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
Michael Morgan, 46, of Buckhead, was driving about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday on Athens Highway south of Priest Circle in a Ford F550 tow truck, according to state patrol Cpl. B.D. Taylor.
Taylor said Morgan was heading north into a curve on Athens Highway on a curve.
“(Morgan) stated that he looked at his GPS and when he looked back at the road that he was already in the oncoming lane,” Taylor wrote in an email.
Morgan’s tow truck hit Posten’s Toyota Prius in a head-on crash, Taylor said.
A piece of debris hit a third vehicle, a Honda Odyssey with three occupants who were not injured.
Morgan suffered minor injuries and was treated at the crash. He was charged with failure to maintain lane, distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt.