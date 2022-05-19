4 students report neck pain after Hall bus rear-ends car

Four students reported having neck pain after a Hall County school bus rear-ended another car Thursday, May 19, on Winder Highway, according to a spokesman with Hall County Schools.
Hall County Schools spokesman Stan Lewis said the bus had 40-50 students from South Hall Middle and Johnson High onboard at the time of the collision.
Lewis said the students were assessed by EMTs, and none were transported to a hospital.
No major damage was reported, and the Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.