4-month investigation into South Hall auto theft ring nets 3 arrests

A four-month investigation led to three men from the same family being charged with entering autos throughout South Hall communities between April and June, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlos Ernesto Lopez, Jr., 19, of Gainesville; Jan Carlos Lopez, 22, of Oakwood; and Michael David Lopez, 32, of Gainesville, are accused of operating a local theft ring in Oakwood, Flowery Branch and Chestnut Mountain, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in a news release.