Update: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Gainesville house fire

Update: A man injured in the Gainesville house fire has died, officials said.

The man died on the way to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, said Kimberlie Ledsinger, Hall County Fire Rescue spokeswoman.

A child injured in the fire is in critical condition at Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, while the two remaining patients were treated for smoke inhalation and released from Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

The house was destroyed in the fire, Ledsinger said.