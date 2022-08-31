Update: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in Gainesville house fire

Update: A man injured in the Gainesville house fire has died, officials said.
The man died on the way to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, said Kimberlie Ledsinger, Hall County Fire Rescue spokeswoman.
A child injured in the fire is in critical condition at Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, while the two remaining patients were treated for smoke inhalation and released from Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
The house was destroyed in the fire, Ledsinger said.
Two adults and two children were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center after their Gainesville home caught fire Tuesday night, according to authorities.
Hall County firefighters responded around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday to the 5000 block of Pleasant View Circle where the right side of the single-story home was fully engulfed in flames.
The flames quickly spread to cover the entire home as firefighters made their way inside to extinguish the fire.
Hall County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger did not clarify the severity of the injuries the four suffered.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.