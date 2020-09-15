$38,000 in meth, marijuana seized in investigation; one arrested

A Gainesville woman was charged with trafficking methamphetamine after narcotics agents seized more than $38,000 of drugs, according to authorities.
Lisa Ann Millwood, 55, was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana with intent to distribute as well as felony possession of both drugs, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
The Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad arrested Millwood Monday, Sept. 14, at her Price Road residence.
Agents seized roughly 382 grams of meth and just over an ounce of marijuana.
The drugs have an estimated street value of $38,325.
Authorities did not say how the investigation started or how it focused on Millwood.
Millwood was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where she is being held with no bond.
Authorities don’t expect any additional arrests, and the case is still under investigation.