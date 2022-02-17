3 people shot in Buford road rage incident

Three people were shot during a road rage incident Tuesday, Feb. 15, in Buford, police said.
Shormoi Martin, 25, of Buford, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony.
Gwinnett County Police officers responded to a 911 call around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on Buford Drive.
Gwinnett County Police spokeswoman Hideshi Valle said investigators learned Martin pulled his black Honda Accord into the parking lot of a U-Haul business, as did a white work van.
Valle said the occupants of the two vehicles were arguing over “something that occurred on the road while they were driving.”
Police said Martin started shooting from inside his car into the work van and then tried to drive away from the scene.
The work van driver tried to stop Martin, who then got out of his car and shot into the van again, Valle said.
Valle said the passenger then grabbed a gun and shot Martin in the leg.
Officers rendered aid to Martin. Meanwhile, the other two people drove the white van to a nearby Gwinnett County fire station for medical attention.
The driver of the van was shot in the leg, while the passenger was shot in the chest.
All three are considered stable after being transported to a hospital for treatment.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the police department at 770-513-5300.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.
Anonymous tips can be given at 404-577-8477 or stopcrimeatl.com.