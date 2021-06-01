3 killed, including child, in fiery crash on Ga. 365 over Memorial Day weekend

Three were killed in a fiery, wrong-way crash on Ga. 365 over the Memorial Day weekend.
Both drivers and an 8-year-old passenger died when two vehicles crashed head-on overnight Sunday, May 30, just south of Kubota Way, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Daney Nava, 27, of Lilburn was driving south in the northbound inside lane of Ga. 365 when her 2013 Volkswagen Jetta hit a 2015 Jeep Patriot Sport, which then flipped on its side and caught fire, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Jeep was driven by Kristen Nicole Mitchell, 23, of Cleveland, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office and Hall County Fire Services responded about 12:10 a.m. Sunday. The northbound lanes were shut down during the preliminary investigation and reopened at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
Anyone with additional information on the crash can contact Sgt. J. Morgan at 770-718-2383.