3 arrested after feds, Sheriff’s Office find $85K in marijuana, THC oil in Gainesville apartment

Three people face drug trafficking charges after federal and local law enforcement found roughly $85,000 in high-grade marijuana and THC oil Tuesday, Jan. 17, at a Gainesville apartment, according to authorities.

Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations’ task force searched an apartment Tuesday on Foothills Parkway.

Investigators found more than 10 pounds of high-grade marijuana worth an estimated $32,000, more than 160 fluid ounces of THC oil valued at $53,000 and a small amount of amphetamine pills.

Law enforcement also seized two guns and $61,000 in cash.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested Dennis Mclearn, 30, Jayden Richey, 23, both of Gainesville, and Riley Lena Smith, 22, of Buford.

All three of them face charges of trafficking and possession of marijuana and THC oil with intent to distribute. They are also charged with possession of amphetamine and a firearm during the commission of a crime.

All three were booked in to the Hall County Jail, where they remain with no bond.

The case is still under investigation.