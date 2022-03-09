$22K in guns stolen from Gainesville pawn shop

More than $22,000 in guns were stolen from a Gainesville pawn shop Tuesday, according to authorities.
The robbery occurred at Double Deuce Pawn & Gun between 4:15 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, said shop owner Jesse Mowbray.
He said 18 weapons were stolen, primarily handguns.
“They specifically went after handguns,” he said. “There was a group of them. … One guy came in, but there was a total of three. There was two outside of the building and one that came in.”
He said a rock was thrown through the door and one person squeezed through some gates, based on security camera footage.
“We’ve got a front door that’s locked and we also have a scissor gate, and there's a seven-and-a-half-inch gap between the gate and my front bars,” he said. “And this little guy squeezed through there.”
He said he’s shared the footage with an investigator.
The Gainesville Police Department did not provide further details at the time of publication.
At least 25 guns were stolen from the shop July 6, 2019, the day before the slaying of Hall County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon. Investigators said the robbery was connected to Dixon’s killing.
“I’ve had more problems here in Gainesville than I ever did in Atlanta when I used to work at a shop down there,” Mowbray said. “So I don't know why it's a bigger problem up here than it is down there. I mean, I've upgraded my security. I’ve upgraded everything, but if there's a will, there's a way, and they're gonna find a way to get in.”