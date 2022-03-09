By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
$22K in guns stolen from Gainesville pawn shop
03112022 PAWN 2.jpg
The Double Deuce pawn shop is open for business Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at their Shallowford Road address. The pawn shop was recently burglarized of 18 handguns. - photo by Scott Rogers

More than $22,000 in guns were stolen from a Gainesville pawn shop Tuesday, according to authorities. 

The robbery occurred at Double Deuce Pawn & Gun between 4:15 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, said shop owner Jesse Mowbray. 

He said 18 weapons were stolen, primarily handguns. 

03112022 PAWN 3.jpg
The Double Deuce pawn shop on Shallowford Road was recently burglarized of 18 handguns. - photo by Scott Rogers

“They specifically went after handguns,” he said. “There was a group of them. … One guy came in, but there was a total of three. There was two outside of the building and one that came in.” 

He said a rock was thrown through the door and one person squeezed through some gates, based on security camera footage. 

“We’ve got a front door that’s locked and we also have a scissor gate, and there's a seven-and-a-half-inch gap between the gate and my front bars,” he said. “And this little guy squeezed through there.” 

He said he’s shared the footage with an investigator. 

The Gainesville Police Department did not provide further details at the time of publication.  

At least 25 guns were stolen from the shop July 6, 2019, the day before the slaying of Hall County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon. Investigators said the robbery was connected to Dixon’s killing

“I’ve had more problems here in Gainesville than I ever did in Atlanta when I used to work at a shop down there,” Mowbray said. “So I don't know why it's a bigger problem up here than it is down there. I mean, I've upgraded my security. I’ve upgraded everything, but if there's a will, there's a way, and they're gonna find a way to get in.” 

03112022 PAWN 1.jpg
Only a small amount of handguns are for sale Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Double Deuce pawn shop on Shallowford Road. Eighteen handguns were recently stolen from the shop. - photo by Scott Rogers
Magazines