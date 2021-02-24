BREAKING
Two women dead, one man injured in East Hall shooting
Two women were found fatally shot Wednesday, Feb. 24, and another man has been taken for treatment for serious injuries after a shooting in East Hall, according to authorities.
$21K in meth, 9 firearms seized in Clermont drug bust
2 from Clermont, 1 from Gainesville arrested
Two from Clermont and one from Gainesville were arrested after authorities searched a home Tuesday, Feb. 23, in the 7000 block of Britt Gailey Road in Clermont and found 3 pounds of methamphetamine and nine firearms. The estimated street value of the meth is $21,000. (Photo courtesy of Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office)

Authorities arrested two people from Clermont and one person from Gainesville following a four-month investigation into a drug organization allegedly supplying drugs to “a large area in Northeast Georgia,” according to the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

The drug enforcement office searched a home Tuesday, Feb. 23, in the 7000 block of Britt Gailey Road in Clermont. Authorities said they found 3 pounds of methamphetamine and nine firearms. The estimated street value of the meth is $21,000.

Stacey Callaway Oliver, 41, of Clermont, and Rosa Estrada, 34, of Gainesville, were charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Wesley Oliver, 55, of Clermont, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Stacey Oliver also faces charges including possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The drug enforcement office said the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.

