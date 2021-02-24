$21K in meth, 9 firearms seized in Clermont drug bust

Authorities arrested two people from Clermont and one person from Gainesville following a four-month investigation into a drug organization allegedly supplying drugs to “a large area in Northeast Georgia,” according to the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

The drug enforcement office searched a home Tuesday, Feb. 23, in the 7000 block of Britt Gailey Road in Clermont. Authorities said they found 3 pounds of methamphetamine and nine firearms. The estimated street value of the meth is $21,000.

Stacey Callaway Oliver, 41, of Clermont, and Rosa Estrada, 34, of Gainesville, were charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Wesley Oliver, 55, of Clermont, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Stacey Oliver also faces charges including possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The drug enforcement office said the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.