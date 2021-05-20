21-year-old Flowery Branch man dies after being shot in Athens

A Flowery Branch man died two days after being shot during an incident in Athens that also left another Athens teenager dead, police said.
Casey Parten, 21, was taken to a local hospital and died Wednesday, May 19, as a result of injuries sustained Monday, May 17, in Athens.
Athens-Clarke County Police said they were investigating a fatal shooting on Marlborough Downs Road, a residential area west of Athens near Bogart. Police said Ashawn Adams, 16, of Athens, was dead at the scene.
Tyler Parten, 24, of Flowery Branch, was also identified by law enforcement, but he was not injured.
Police did not release any further information.
Police said anybody with information is asked to contact the lieutenant at 762-400-7165 or david.norris@accgov.com.
Tipsters can also call the Crime Stoppers line at 706-705-4775.