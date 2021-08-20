By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
200 kilos of meth seized in Hall, Gwinnett drug trafficking investigation
Roughly 200 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized during a recent drug investigation. Provided by Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Roughly 200 kilograms of methamphetamine and $45,000 in cash were seized during an Aug. 12 drug investigation across Hall and Gwinnett counties, according to authorities.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has not released additional information on the case beyond the seizure and the arrests of three people: Almarud Duarte, 25, Kevin Tello, 26, and Eduardo Penaloza-Pacheco, 36.

All three were booked in to the Hall County Jail “in connection with the sale and trafficking of methamphetamine,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Homeland Security, the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Georgia State Patrol and the police departments in Snellville and Gwinnett County assisted in the case.


