20-year-old Gainesville woman killed in wreck on Thompson Bridge Road

A 20-year-old Gainesville woman died Sunday morning after she was ejected from a car on Thompson Bridge Road in Gainesville, according to authorities.
Grechelle Enid Cuevas Lopez, a passenger, died Sunday, June 7, on Thompson Bridge Road at Fraser Circle.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out around 12:45 a.m. Sunday to the scene of the single-vehicle wreck.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said investigators believe the 20-year-old male driver lost control on Thompson Bridge Road, where the car started to rotate.
“The car vaulted off of the northbound shoulder of the road, went down an embankment and hit several trees,” Booth wrote in a news release.
The driver, who was not identified, was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for his injuries, which were considered not life-threatening.
The wreck is still under investigation, and Booth did not release any further details.