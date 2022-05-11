2 taken to NGMC with serious injuries after Ga. 365 wreck

Two drivers were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with serious injuries after a wreck Wednesday, May 11, on Ga. 365, according to authorities.
Georgia State Patrol said Arif Panjwani, 42, of Duluth, was driving a Ford F-150 around 5:13 a.m. Wednesday on Ga. 365 near Lula Road.
Panjwani was driving behind Gary Wilson, 81, of Lula, in his Econoline van, Trooper Jonathan Stamey said.
Stamey said Panjwani was following too closely and hit the rear of Wilson’s van.
No further details were provided on the wreck.
Stamey said Panjwani was cited for going too fast for conditions and following too closely.