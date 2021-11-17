2 sentenced for shooting flare gun into police cruiser in summer 2020

The last two men of five charged with firing a flare gun in the summer of 2020 into a Gainesville Police officer’s patrol vehicle were sentenced this week in federal court, according to authorities.

Jesse James Smallwood and Dashun Martin, both of Gainesville, were sentenced Nov. 16 and Nov. 15, respectively, after pleading guilty to conspiring to commit arson.

Smallwood was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison, while Martin was sentenced to one year and five months.