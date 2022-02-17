2 sentenced in 2020 attempted armed home invasion that led to crash, boat theft

Cooper’s defense attorney Matt Leipold said the case would have presented difficulties for both sides at trial.

“Ultimately, I think we came to a fair resolution that everyone was happy with to close the case,” Leipold said.

Police responded to reports of shots fired just before 5 p.m. Aug. 10, 2020, at the Spring Valley Apartments off of Thompson Bridge Road.

Stephens and Cooper were charged with kicking the door of an apartment while armed with guns.

Leipold said one of the apartment’s residents, who had multiple firearms, saw the people banging on his door outside.

“He took his handgun and he fired multiple shots through the door at them,” Leipold said.

After the gunshots, five people were seen leaving in a blue Volkswagen Jetta, which authorities tried to pull over.

The Jetta drove away from officers and eventually crashed in a wooded area off Hollywood Avenue near Hollywood Circle, Gainesville Police said.

The five occupants in the Jetta ran, with Cooper being arrested close to the crash site.

Leipold said Cooper was in someone’s car in their garage.

Hours later, Stephens was accused of taking a boat from Harbor Cove off of Honeysuckle Road and driving it to the dock of Club Drive.

Stephens was arrested near the stolen boat.

Krystal Foster-Simmons, 28, of Decatur, was stopped after a 911 call reporting a suspicious vehicle near Honeysuckle Road. She was later charged in the attempted armed robbery and attempted home invasion.

Leipold said it is his understanding that the charges against Foster-Simmons were dismissed.

“It didn’t really look like there was ever much proof that she was involved with actually going to that apartment for a robbery or anything,” Leipold said.

Foster-Simmons pleaded guilty Feb. 1 in a separate accusation to possession of oxycodone, a Schedule II narcotic, and obstruction of an officer. Fuller sentenced Foster-Simmons to three years with the first 30 days in confinement, but the custodial time was deemed served.

The remainder of Foster-Simmons’ sentence is on probation.

All three people were barred from Hall and Dawson counties while on probation.

Stephens’ defense attorney, Theresa Mahfood, and Foster-Simmons’ attorney, Miles Cowan, did not return requests for comment.