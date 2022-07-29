2 patrol cars damaged in pursuit of Sautee Nacoochee man

Two Georgia State Patrol cars were damaged after trying to box in a pickup driven by a Sautee Nacoochee man in a chase Wednesday, July 27, through North Georgia, according to authorities.
Clyde Davis Broadway Jr., 41, was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving and more charges from a chase that started in White County.
Around 8:38 p.m. Wednesday, Habersham County authorities asked for help in the pursuit of Broadway in a 2017 Ford F450 pickup truck, according to state patrol.
Troopers tried to box in the pickup truck, but both patrol cars sustained disabling damage, according to state patrol.
The Times emailed the state patrol public information office to learn more about how the patrol cars received damage, but the agency did not respond.
State patrol said Broadway got out at a business on Calvary Church Road and ran to a nearby excavator machine.
Broadway was taken into custody and booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remained Friday, July 29, with a $15,950 bond.
Neither Broadway nor the officers were injured.
No attorney information was available for Broadway Friday.