2 Oakwood men charged with trafficking cocaine, heroin

Two Oakwood men were arrested at their home Friday on charges of trafficking cocaine and heroin, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Rodney Van Tobler, 52, and Jeremy Sean Gates, 34, both of Plum Frost Court, also each face charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On Friday, Hall Sheriff’s investigators conducted a search warrant at the home and found $53,000 in cocaine and heroin, four guns, and $6,600, according to a press release.
In addition to the gun and drug charges, Tobler had arrest warrants in Gwinnett County for charges of trafficking heroin and absconding sexual predator.
Both are being held without bond in the Hall County Jail, the Sheriff's Office reported.