2 men sent to federal prison for roles in $1.8 million Gainesville drug bust

The Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad executed searches and made arrests at Gainesville locations including the 3000 block of Gaines Mill Road, the 200 block of Cronic Drive, the 2000 block of Dixie Drive, the 3000 block of Wallace Road and the 3000 block of Coker Road.

Authorities said they found 15.5 kilograms of meth, half of a kilogram of black tar heroin and other drugs.

Santiago-Moran, also known as “El Comandante,” was later charged on June 28 that he had at least 50 grams of meth.

Duarte-Herrera was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

Pacheco-Rojas was given a 10-year sentence that is running concurrently with a 20-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter from the 2000 death of Jorge Campos Ortega, 34, of Bakersfield, California. Pacheco-Rojas was accused of striking Ortego in the head with a board.

Upon release from prison, Henriquez-Hernandez will be on supervised release for four years. Santiago-Moran was given three years of supervised release if he is not deported, according to court documents.

The judge also ordered Henriquez-Hernandez to forfeit his assorted ammunition and firearms, which included seven pistols and an AR-15 rifle.

Henriquez-Hernandez’s defense attorney, Robert Glickman, said Henriquez-Hernandez would “pay for his misdeeds” and was unfortunately in “bad shape medically.”

“The law is sometimes very, very unfair,” Glickman said. “Sometimes it’s very fair. Sometimes it’s tough. Sometimes it’s really tough. This is a situation where it’s just a sad, sad situation.”

Jones recommended that Henriquez-Hernandez’s medical records from the different detention centers be forwarded to the Federal Bureau of Prisons for consideration.

Glickman said Henriquez-Hernandez was a taxi driver.

“If you’re a big shot doing stuff, you’re not working as a taxi driver,” Glickman said. “You don’t do things for little money … You’re just trying to support your family in a difficult world.”

Santiago-Moran’s defense attorney Mark Jeffrey did not return a request for comment Monday, Nov. 29.