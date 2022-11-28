By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
2 injured when car hits tree in Gainesville
02132021 sheriff lights

A Gainesville driver was extricated from her car and taken to a hospital with serious injuries after she crashed into a tree Saturday, Nov. 26, according to authorities.

A passerby called 911 around 7:40 p.m. Saturday after seeing the vehicle between Wild Turkey Way and Crooked Creek Road in Gainesville.

Hall County Fire Services and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded and found a man and woman injured in the car.

Passenger Bryan Martin, 29, of Gainesville, and driver Samantha Ballinger, 29, were both taken to a hospital. Martin suffered minor injuries. 

The wreck closed the road for roughly two hours while authorities cleared the scene.

Authorities did not provide any information on what caused the crash.