2 injured when car hits tree in Gainesville

A Gainesville driver was extricated from her car and taken to a hospital with serious injuries after she crashed into a tree Saturday, Nov. 26, according to authorities.
A passerby called 911 around 7:40 p.m. Saturday after seeing the vehicle between Wild Turkey Way and Crooked Creek Road in Gainesville.
Hall County Fire Services and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded and found a man and woman injured in the car.
Passenger Bryan Martin, 29, of Gainesville, and driver Samantha Ballinger, 29, were both taken to a hospital. Martin suffered minor injuries.
The wreck closed the road for roughly two hours while authorities cleared the scene.
Authorities did not provide any information on what caused the crash.