2 found dead in car after crash on Ga. 365

Two people were found dead in their car Sunday afternoon after a wreck on Ga. 365 over the weekend, according to authorities.
The driver, George Sidney Curtis III, 33, of Greensboro, North Carolina, and passenger Anne Marie Langston, 29, of Lula were found dead around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, though Georgia State Patrol said they believe the crash happened sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Their Kia Optima was not seen by other drivers until the report around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
State patrol said they believe the Kia was heading north on Ga. 365 north of White Sulphur Road and left the road.
The car struck a guardrail on its passenger side before hitting a separate guardrail on the driver’s side.
“The Kia continued traveling north, behind the guardrail, and struck several trees where it came to an uncontrolled rest,” state patrol said.