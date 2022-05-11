2 for 1: Man grabs nap and drug trafficking charges at McDonald’s drive-thru

A Flowery Branch man fell asleep in the McDonald’s drive thru Sunday, May 8, on Spout Springs Road.

He was awakened by Flowery Branch Police officers, who later found ecstasy tablets, cocaine, and meth, police said.

Police responded around 2:45 a.m. Sunday to the Spout Springs Road McDonald’s for a report of a man passed out in his car.

The 47-year-old man was asleep at the wheel, and officers woke the man up.