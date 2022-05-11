2 for 1: Man grabs nap and drug trafficking charges at McDonald’s drive-thru

A Flowery Branch man fell asleep in the McDonald’s drive thru Sunday, May 8, on Spout Springs Road.
He was awakened by Flowery Branch Police officers, who later found ecstasy tablets, cocaine, and meth, police said.
Police responded around 2:45 a.m. Sunday to the Spout Springs Road McDonald’s for a report of a man passed out in his car.
The 47-year-old man was asleep at the wheel, and officers woke the man up.
Police said they discovered the man had roughly 89 grams of marijuana, 52 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of meth and 85 tablets of ecstasy. He also had a handgun and other drug-related objects, police said.
The man was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and ecstasy, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a drug-related object.
In a separate Hall County case, a 40-year-old Gainesville man was the target of a monthlong investigation by authorities and charged with cocaine and methamphetamine trafficking.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the Homeland Security Investigations Task Force searched the man’s home and found 24 fentanyl tablets, 32 grams of cocaine, 42 grams of meth and some marijuana.
The Sheriff’s Office said the estimated street value of the drugs was $8,400, and officers also found $1,255 in cash.
The man also had two loaded pistols in his possession, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Both men were booked in to the Hall County Jail and remained there Wednesday with no bond.