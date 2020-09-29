2 charged in Oakwood store fight

An Oakwood store owner allegedly fired a gun Monday evening during a fight between two people and an employee, police said.



Oakwood Police received a report of a possible gunman and a person shot around 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at the College Square shopping center on Mundy Mill Road. Police did not say which store it was.

Investigator Todd Templeton said two people, Esmeralda Martinez-Valdez and Raul Antonio Rios, started fighting with a store owner and an employee.

During the fight, the store owner fired a gun, Templeton said.

Rios received a non-life-threatening injury from the fight, but he declined treatment.

Templeton said police believe the injury was not from the gunshot.

Martinez-Valdez and Rios were charged with assaulting the store owner and employee, Templeton said.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible, Templeton said.