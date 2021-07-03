2 burned in boat fire on Lake Lanier, transported to Grady hospital

Two people were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital after a boat fire just before 5 p.m. Saturday, July 3, in the area of Big Creek Park on the south end of Lake Lanier, authorities said.
Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zach Brackett said the boat had four people — two adults and two juveniles — onboard in a cove near Big Creek Park. Brackett said the boat caught fire, and the occupants jumped off the vessel.
Brackett said two adults suffered burn injuries and were transported to the Atlanta-area hospital.
Brackett said before 6 p.m. Saturday that the boat fire was extinguished.
Hall County Fire Services was on the scene along with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Hall County fire marshal’s office.
DNR did not have any further information on the case beyond what the Hall County Fire Services provided.