2 burned in boat fire on Lake Lanier, transported to Grady hospital

Two people were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital after a boat fire just before 5 p.m. Saturday, July 3, in the area of Big Creek Park on the south end of Lake Lanier, authorities said.

Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zach Brackett said the boat had four people — two adults and two juveniles — onboard in a cove near Big Creek Park. Brackett said the boat caught fire, and the occupants jumped off the vessel.