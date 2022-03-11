2 arrested in Gainesville pawn shop robbery

Police executed a search warrant March 10 in the 1300 block of Otila Drive, where investigators recovered nearly all the stolen items.

Harrison is charged with felony second-degree burglary, felony smash and grab burglary, 19 counts of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony possession of cocaine. He is accused of “breaking out a window and entering the business and did smash a locked showcase and did take firearms and watches,” including 18 handguns and one shotgun, according to arrest warrants.

Davis has been charged with 15 counts of felony theft by receiving, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor theft by receiving. The arrest warrant says she received a Glock 9mm handgun that belonged to the pawn shop, “which she knew and should have known was stolen.”

Harrison and Davis are being held in the Hall County Jail.

Mowbray said a different man attempted to purchase a tactical light for a handgun Wednesday which provided a lead for investigators. He realized it was his gun, blocked the door and held the man at gunpoint until police arrived.

“He came in, and I'm like, ‘You're looking for the light.’ He goes, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘Well, did you bring the gun?’ He goes, ‘Yeah,’ then he pulled it out from underneath his jacket, and I looked at it and verified the serial number on the gun. And I just walked over and stood in front of the door and pulled my gun and called 911, and then Gainesville PD showed up.”

Lt. Kevin Holbrook said Thursday that the man was not arrested. He declined to provide further details about the incident.

Mowbray said he believes the man didn’t know the gun was stolen. “I don’t think he had a clue that it was stolen,” he said. “He immediately started to apologize.”

“He was like, ‘I can tell you who, I can tell you where, I can give you an address, I can tell you all that stuff.’”

Gainesville police worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office on the case.

“We will not tolerate this type of crime or criminal behavior within our city, we will take swift action and use every available resource to bring criminals of this nature to justice,” said Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish in a statement.

“I sincerely appreciate and thank the Gainesville PD for all the efforts in apprehending those involved with the break-in,” Mowbray said. “Now knowing that those weapons are off the street and in police custody is a relief to me knowing that they will not be used by criminals to perpetuate their agenda.”