18-year-old given five years probation in sexual battery case

A man has had four of five charges in a sexual battery case dismissed in a negotiated plea under the First Offender Act, according to court documents.



Chaurice Millsap, 18, who was originally charged when he was 16, took the plea Wednesday, March 4, before Superior Court Judge Clint Bearden. Bearden imposed a sentence of five years on probation on a charge of sexual battery against a child under 16.

Gainesville Police said the case involved a 6-year-old girl.

The other charges in the 2018 indictment — aggravated child molestation, rape, and two counts of child molestation — were dismissed.

Under the First Offender Act, Millsap will have the case discharged “without court adjudication of guilt” if he completes all the terms of his sentence.

“The case needed to come to a close so that Chaurice and everyone affected by this case can move forward with their lives in its aftermath. There is no such thing as perfect justice in this life,” defense attorney David Hoffer said in a statement.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said Millsap, who has special needs, was directed by another person to have sexual contact with the victim. That person, who isn’t being identified to protect the identity of the victim, was convicted of aggravated child molestation and sentenced to 30 years behind bars and life on probation.

Regarding Millsap, Darragh said he felt it was a fair sentence “in light of the circumstances and the culpability of (the other person).”

According to the conditions of the sentence, Millsap must “provide verification of evaluation and/or treatment” for mental health and psychosexual evaluation and treatment as recommended.

He will be subject to some sex offender conditions of probation as well as alcohol and drug screens at probation’s direction.