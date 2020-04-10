18-year-old charged with kidnapping, aggravated sodomy

An 18-year-old Gainesville man was accused of sexually assaulting a fellow student while driving home from school with the doors locked “to keep the victim from leaving,” according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.



The Hall County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Jan. 21 after the student disclosed it to a teacher, though the incident allegedly happened in August.

“According to the initial investigation, the victim accepted a ride home from school from Luis Perez, a fellow student. While on the road, he touched intimate body parts of the victim without her consent,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in an email.

Booth said the victim “verbally and physically resisted” during the ride.

“With the doors of his car locked to keep the victim from leaving, Perez drove the victim to a secluded location in the 600 block of Moreno Street. He then attempted to force her to perform an act of sodomy,” Booth wrote in an email.

After the victim resisted physically, Perez allegedly hit the student in the face with a closed fist and caused a bruise. Booth said Perez “eventually relented” and drove the student home.

Defense attorney Matt Leipold declined to comment.

Perez was charged with false imprisonment, aggravated sodomy, kidnapping, battery and two counts of sexual battery.

Perez was arrested Wednesday, April 8, and was booked into the Hall County Jail, where he remains.

The case is still under investigation.