18-month investigation leads to 7 arrests, meth and gun seizures

Seven people were charged with violating the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act following an 18-month drug investigation, according to authorities.



The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office announced the arrests Wednesday, July 28, of seven people across Gainesville, Dahlonega, Cleveland and Clermont.

The drug enforcement office said the investigation spanned 18 months and involved the sheriff’s offices in Hall, White and Lumpkin counties as well as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Starting in early 2020 in White County, the investigation led to the seizure of roughly 8 pounds of methamphetamine, nine firearms, and $8,000, according to authorities.

The drug enforcement office estimated the street value of the seized drugs at $28,000.

The seven people charged in the investigation were:

Mary Pamela Clay, 61, of Cleveland

Ralph Lonnie Cochran, 57, of Cleveland

Travis Blake Cooper, 38, of Dahlonega

Dennis Jason Dick, 49, of Gainesville

Bradley Patrick Harkins, 33, of Dahlonega

Kathryn Cochran Lambert, 59, of Cleveland

Stacey Callaway Oliver, 41, of Clermont

The drug enforcement office said the investigation is ongoing, and no further information was given.



