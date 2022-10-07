$172K in fentanyl seized at Gainesville delivery hub

A Hall County narcotics dog alerted officers Thursday, Oct. 6, to a package at a delivery hub intended for an Oakwood address that had roughly $172,500 of fentanyl inside, according to authorities.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the department and the Homeland Security Investigations task force were performing a routine check Thursday at a Gainesville package delivery hub.
The narcotics dog alerted officers to a package from California being sent to Oakwood. Officers found the fentanyl tablets “in a package concealed inside the original box,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
During searches like this before, the Sheriff’s Office said they have recovered methamphetamine and marijuana, but this is their first time finding fentanyl like this.
The Sheriff’s Office said they are still investigating the identities of the recipient and sender.