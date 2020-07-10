11-month drug investigation leads to 48 arrests; 50 kilos of meth seized

An 11-month drug investigation has led to 48 arrests and more than 50 kilos of methamphetamine seized, according to authorities.
The estimated value of the drugs seized was $705,000.
The arrests were announced at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, at the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds was flanked by representatives from local law enforcement — Sheriff Gerald Couch and Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish — as well as other regional law enforcement leaders.
Reynolds said the investigation “centered around a major methamphetamine and heroin trafficking distribution ring operating here in the Northeast Georgia area” and reaching into the metro Atlanta area.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the FBI Major Offenders Task Force worked together in the investigation that also seized half a kilogram of heroin, weapons, cash and vehicles.
“As you look up here this morning, this is a great example of how this is supposed to work. When you have this type of inter-agency cooperation at a federal level, at a state level and a local level and you work in conjunction with your prosecution partners, that’s the way law enforcement is supposed to work,” Reynolds said.
The GBI said the investigation started in August 2019 into Luther Troy Summerfield, 43, of Alto, Alejandro Ceja-Solano, 40, of Mt. Airy, and others.
Authorities learned Summerfield allegedly “purchased and distributed kilograms of methamphetamine from Ceja-Solano,” according to the GBI.
“Information obtained from numerous hours of investigation also revealed that Summerfield traveled to Ceja-Solano’s residence to obtain drugs and traveled to the metro Atlanta area to obtain heroin and methamphetamine, either facilitated by Ceja-Solano, or another source of supply,” according to the GBI.
The charges will include violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act.
Reynolds said more arrests may happen.
When asked if any county had the predominant amount of activity, authorities said it was spread throughout all of Northeast Georgia.
The GBI said the following people were arrested:
- Tanya Lynn Allison, 48, of Alto-arrested
- Katlynn Marie Beaucaire, of Gillsville-arrested
- Richard Daniel Burkett, of Buford-arrested
- Dulcey Burton, 51, of Cleveland-arrested
- Alejandro Ceja-Solano-arrested
- Jose Alfredo Miranda Chavez-already in custody
- Jessica Marie Clark, 28, of Commerce-arrested
- Noah Coker-in prison
- Mark Coker, of Gainesville-arrested
- Joshua Collins, of Cornelia-already in custody
- Kevin Cosper, of Baldwin-arrested
- Robyn Samantha Dost, 27, of Maysville-arrested
- Chelsea Dover, 30, of Cleveland-arrested
- Shelbi Eanes, 25, of Commerce-arrested
- Juan Antonio Flores-custody in Gwinnett
- Brandi Nicole Freeman, of Cornelia-arrested
- Jory Gee, 33, of Gillsville-arrested
- Roger Dale Gerrin, 62, of Alto-arrested
- Robert Green-already in custody in Lumpkin
- Dexter Grier, 40, of Lula-arrested
- Nucoma Grindle, 42, of Lula-arrested
- Dustin Floyd Groves, of Alto-arrested
- Terry Harris, of Gainesville-arrested
- Christy Deresia Hedden, of Gillsville-arrested
- Jerry Lee Helton, of Baldwin-arrested
- Crystal Marie Herrin, of Cornelia-arrested
- Brooke Barron Hicks, of Alto-arrested
- Christopher Jackson, 33, of Commerce-arrested
- Kimberly Ann Kennedy, of Winder-arrested
- Richard Jason Maddox, of Mt. Airy-arrested
- Marinela Romeiro Marquez, of Athens-arrested
- Pablo Martinez-already in custody
- Shayna Millwood, of Alto-arrested
- Allie Murray, of Cornelia-arrested
- William Harrison Nicely, of Alto-arrested
- Ashley Parker-already in custody
- Joshua Ray Phillips-already in custody
- Kirstie Purvis, of Cleveland-arrested
- Brianne Ross Rummell-already in custody
- Michael Rummel, of Gillsville-arrested
- Coty Anthony Sanders, of Maysville-arrested
- Jeffrey Shane Seabolt-arrested
- Erin Sexton, of Toccoa-arrested
- Jessie Elaine Smith, of Alto-arrested
- Seantal Tiffany Smith, of Peachtree Corners-arrested
- Luther Troy Summerfield-arrested
- Delores Thomas, of Lula-arrested
- Anthony Williams-in custody
Residence information was not immediately available for all arrest