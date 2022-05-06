1 student taken to hospital after Candler Road school bus crash

One student was taken to the hospital after a Hall County school bus was involved in a crash on Candler Road south of Interstate 985 around 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to district spokesman Stan Lewis.
The student complained of neck pain and was transferred to the hospital, Lewis said. Georgia State Patrol confirmed she was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville but did not have further information about any possible injuries she may have suffered. Five students were on the bus.
No one was cited, Georgia State Patrol said.
The bus rear ended a car in traffic after the car “slammed on brakes,” Lewis said. He said there was “very little damage.”