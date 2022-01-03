1 rescued from house boat as high winds batter dock at Flowery Branch marina

Update: One person was rescued from a house boat during high winds in a storm early Monday, Jan. 3, according to a Hall County Fire Rescue spokeswoman.
About 5 a.m., firefighters arrived at Aqualand Marina in Flowery Branch for reported damage to the W dock. The winds and storm had twisted the dock and it was partially submerged in the water, making it impossible for people to access the shore. Four boats remained attached to the end of the damaged dock with three people trapped on their house boats, said Christie Grice, a spokeswoman with Hall County Fire Rescue.
Hall County Marine Rescue reached the people, Grice said. One person was removed from a house boat and taken to shore, while the other two decided to remain on their house boat.
No injuries were reported. Grice said there was no reported damage to the boats, but power to that section of the dock was disconnected.