1 person found dead in Lula barn, apartment fire

One person was found dead in a Lula apartment fire Sunday, according to officials.

Hall County Fire Rescue responded at 11:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of a residential fire in a single-story residence on the 8800 block of Forrester Road in Lula.

After extinguishing much of the blaze inside the home, firefighters were dispatched to another fire on the same property.

About a mile behind the home, fire crews fought to extinguish a fully involved barn with an attached studio apartment from the outside.

During a search of the structure, first responders located a “deceased victim” in the apartment attached to the barn.

The barn was a total loss, according to county officials, and the residence was partially damaged.

During the blaze, firefighters brought in one tender from Habersham County and two tenders from White County for additional water due to limited hydrants in the area.

Both the Hall County Sheriff's Office and Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating each of the fires. No further information is available at this time.