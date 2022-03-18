1 person dead after mobile home fire in Gainesville

One person died at Northeast Georgia Medical Center after being pulled from a mobile home fire Thursday, March 17, in Gainesville, according to authorities.
Hall County and Gainesville firefighters responded around 11:20 p.m. Thursday to the 100 block of McConnell Drive. Crews were informed that someone may still be inside the mobile home.
“While encountering heavy smoke and high heat conditions, City Fire personnel quickly located a single victim,” Hall County Fire Rescue Capt. Bobby Ogletree wrote in an email.
EMS attempted to resuscitate the person after being pulled from the fire, but Ogletree said the victim died shortly after arriving at the NGMC emergency department.
The fire was extinguished shortly after that.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and authorities have not released the identity of the person.