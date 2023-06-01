2023 local peach crop to be severely reduced for this reason

The peaches you buy at your local farmers market this year might not be so local.



The fruit will be in shorter supply this season thanks to an unusually warm winter and a several-day freeze in March, peach farmers say.

Drew Echols, co-owner and manager of Jaemor Farms, says he’ll be lucky to harvest half as many peaches this year — from 20,000 bushels down to an estimated 8,000. He said he hasn’t seen a peach shortage this severe since 2007.

“I don't think we're going to have enough (peaches) for our store,” Echols said. “And that's a little scary because the crop in middle Georgia, it sucks, too. Peaches are going to be short pretty much all over the southeast.”

If you bought a peach at Jaemor’s market in Alto on Tuesday, that peach came from a farm in middle Georgia.