1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting inside Atlanta medical facility

ATLANTA — Police said a man opened fire inside the waiting room of an Atlanta medical facility, killing one woman and injuring four others Wednesday as authorities swarmed the city's bustling midtown neighborhood in search of the 24-year-old suspect.



Shortly after noon, police were called to the Northside Medical building on West Peachtree Street in a commercial area filled with office towers and high-rise apartments.

Atlanta police said the suspected shooter is believed to be Deion Patterson and that he was considered armed and dangerous. Authorities released a photo of Patterson and asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911 and not approach him.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters that a 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The four injured victims were also women, aged 25, 39, 56 and 71.

Those four "are fighting for their lives at Grady Hospital," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said during a news conference.

Four hours after the shooting, police said they believed Patterson had left the area. They lifted a shelter-in-place advisory, but asked people to stay away from the area due to the active investigation.

"This is a very active search," Schierbaum said. "We're following up on credible leads that are currently active in Cobb County, as well as some here in the city."