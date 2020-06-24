When new outdoor event venue set to open in downtown Gainesville

A new outdoor stage and pavilion at the Smithgall Arts Center could be ready in mid-July, providing a new event space in downtown Gainesville.



Construction began in January. The 6,300-square-foot venue is a more than $1 million project that has been funded by private donations. The stage will be 50 feet long and 50 feet wide, and the space will host events such as performances and weddings.

Gladys Wyant, executive director of The Arts Council, said the space can accommodate a diverse array of events.