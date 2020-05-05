School from home means Mother's Day crafts from home. Here are 4 ideas for you

Handmade cards and colorful pieces of artwork may be harder to come by this Mother’s Day.



With children not creating gifts for their moms at school, crafting at home may be the only option.

If you’re scrambling to help your kids honor their mother on her special day, stop panicking. We’ve got you covered.

The Times spoke with an elementary school teacher and local child care worker about fun and easy Mother’s Day projects you can do at home with few resources.

Precious paints

If your child is too young to hold a paint brush or colored pencil, never fear. Gwendolyn Hatcher, association child director for the YMCA in Gainesville, said parents can dip their little one’s hands or feet in tempera paint and make prints on paper.

To take the image to the next level, Hatcher said children can use their handprints and footprints to form a heart or a flower. For those wanting an easy cleanup, she recommends squeezing a couple of drops of dish detergent into the paint.

Flower power

Art tools don’t have to be confined to pencils, paint and paper, they can grow in your yard. Hatcher encourages children to pick a handful of flowers from outside. Dandelions and wildflowers are welcome.

With parental guidance, have the child place a couple of flowers between two wax pieces of paper and press an iron on top of one sheet. This action will both compress the flowers and seal them within the wax paper.

Make sure to put the iron on its lowest setting.

For those worried about melting the wax to their iron, Hatcher recommends placing another material like cloth between the paper and heating device.

Once the flowers are sufficiently flattened and the pieces of paper are stuck together, tape the artwork to a window and watch as sunlight illuminates the blossoms.

Capturing a memory

With 15 years of teaching kindergarten under her belt, Alyson Chaffin of Lanier Elementary School, has a full inventory of do-it-yourself Mother’s Day crafts.

Chaffin is a mother of three boys, and said she knows from personal experience that “mother’s love pictures of their children.”

As an easy gift, she recommends taking individual photos of the kids holding a sign that says, “I love you, Mom!”

Expressing gratitude

A drawing tool and piece of paper is all it takes for a child to craft a gift for their mother. Chaffin said she enjoys letting her kindergarteners draw a photo of their moms for Mother’s Day. Under the image or on the back of the paper, she encourages them to write about what makes their mom special.

If families have scraps of paper lying around, Hatcher said kids can transform them into coupons for their mothers.

“You can make a booklet that has coupons for chores or helping their mom with dinner,” she said. “Those are super easy for kids to do.”