Rape Response’s executive director to retire after 12 years

Rape Response Executive Director Jeanne Buffington said she will step down from her position later this year, but she will continue to work with the nonprofit supporting sexual assault survivors.

Buffington’s retirement as executive director comes after 12 years at the helm.

She told The Times Wednesday, June 15, that she felt like it was the right time. She will stay on in a contract position focusing on grant funds management and special events.

“I felt really stretched and just haven’t had enough hours in the day,” Buffington said.