'You saved that man's life' - Students, mom recall rescue of East Hall High crossing guard struck by car

When he looked back up, he saw a 2006-ish Chevy Malibu plow into Lester Harris, the school’s 70-year-old traffic guard, carrying him about 40 feet before he rolled off the right side of the hood and fell at the end of a residential driveway.



“That man just got hit!” Caleb yelled.

The students estimated the driver, 20-year-old Leroy Trendale Macon, was going well above the school-zone speed limit.

Caleb jerked his steering wheel to the right, sending his car into a shallow ditch on the side of the road. He and Drew jumped out before the car had even come to a complete stop, followed by Danny. “We were still moving really fast,” Drew said.

As they ran to the other side of the road, Drew was the first one to reach Harris. He said Macon was on top of a motionless Harris pounding on his chest with both hands, apparently trying to revive him. He pushed Macon off and performed two chest compressions right before Caleb slid up on his knees.

Caleb knew exactly what he had to do. With aspirations of enlisting in the Army as a combat medic, he had paid careful attention during a CPR-certification class in eighth grade.

He checked for a pulse on Harris’s neck but couldn’t quite find it. He then placed two fingers on Harris’s wrist — no pulse. He put his fingers under Harris’s nose — no breath.

Harris had entered cardiac arrest and had only minutes to live.

“I have to do CPR,” Caleb said, at which point Macon ran back up to Harris and started beating on his chest again. “He kept on trying to hit him in the chest to bring him back to life,” Drew said, who finally bear hugged Macon and restrained him.

Before Caleb could begin performing CPR, though, he and Drew had to remove some of the many layers Harris was wearing, including a thick set of coveralls, the collar of which was pressing against his airway.

“I’ll tell you something, that man was not getting cold,” Caleb said.

All the while, cars were backed up and buses were blaring their horns, unable to see what was going on.

“I looked up and I saw like eight or nine buses,” Danny said. “The buses are honking at cars because they're not moving. So I just got out there and started directing traffic, trying to get traffic under control.”

In the span of about a minute, Caleb performed 28 chest compressions before Harris gasped and came to, disoriented and mumbling.