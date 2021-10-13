Woman goes from homeless to first-time homeowner

Hoagland took advantage of programs to help her build up her credit score in order to eventually buy a home, she said. She plans to close on a five-bedroom house Friday, Oct. 15, about five years after she first arrived at Family Promise.



Having an eviction on your record can be costly for getting a loan on a home in the future.

“An eviction here is much like a scarlet letter,” said Lindsey McCamy, executive director of Family Promise. “We don’t do that very often, to go from homeless to homeowner. It takes a while, because there’s a lot of steps in between.”

Hoagland is one of only a handful of people who came through Family Promise and now own their own home, said Laura Sumner, a Family Promise staff member.

The organization has undergone significant changes in the past two years, moving to its new facility at 3606 McEver Road near the end of 2019, McCamy said. Sewer issues have delayed the opening of new shelter facilities, but staff plans to open 11 rooms for families in need soon, with the first three opening in January 2022, she said.

Even while shelter rooms are under construction, Family Promise has started new programs at the former McEver Road United Methodist Church, such as adding a food market in October 2020. The organization is also in the process of obtaining a license to expand children’s daycare services with plans to add an infant room, a toddler room and a pre-K room, McCamy said.

Family Promise will likely allow families to stay on site longer than their usual 90-day limit, McCamy said, so staff can help on a deeper level like they helped Hoagland.

“We’ve been doing that a lot better and trying to go a little bit deeper with our families instead of just covering surface things,” she said.

In the time between leaving Family Promise and closing on a home in Gainesville, Hoagland still had a lot to overcome. And during her time at Family Promise, Hoagland received a lot of tough love from staff.

At one point, the organization lent Hoagland a car, so that Hoagland would have a way to commute to work and transport her kids, McCamy said. They have since discontinued the program, but they required Hoagland to make small monthly payments for any maintenance needs, McCamy said.

Hoagland didn’t make any of those payments, McCamy said. Staff tried sending her letters and emails repeatedly, giving her notice that there would be consequences, and eventually, they decided they needed their car back.

One day while Hoagland was shopping at a Publix, McCamy saw the car and took it back, leaving Hoagland stranded in the parking lot with her groceries, thinking her car had been stolen, Hoagland said.



