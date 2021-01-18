Why we march: Youth, ministers and local leaders participate in virtual MLK Day celebration

The sound of hundreds of people marching could not be heard in Gainesville this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but the voices of those standing up for nonviolent social change still reached the community on Monday, Jan. 18.

During Newtown Florist Club’s 35th annual observance program, government officials, local youth, ministers and other leaders in the community honored the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in an over 3-hour-long video streamed on social media.

The morning opened with prayer and encouragement from members of the Interdenominational Black Ministers Association and transitioned into several teachable moments about the role of music in the civil rights movement, as well as arts and culture.

Stacey Abrams, Georgia-based voting rights activist and politician, made an appearance in the virtual celebration, shining light on the positive work the Newtown Florist Club has done in Hall County.

“I smiled when I read about the Newtown that grew out of such tragedy, that grew out to the tornados that ravaged the community,” Abrams said. “And I think about the joy that we felt this year when we saw change sweep over Georgia. When we saw real change, positive change and absolute difference in how we approached our democracy.”

She encouraged people to celebrate the fact that Georgia is sending the first Black senator and first Jewish senator to the United States Senate.

“But, it speaks so much of who we are that we came together as a state to make a statement that we are much bigger than people remember, and that we are capable of much more than people imagine,” Abrams said. “Because ultimately, that is exactly what we’ve been called upon to do by the legacy of Dr. King.”



