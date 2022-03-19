Why some residents of this apartment complex say they were being targeted for eviction

Levi said she asked APG during a phone call why and whether the same was true for the other tenants who are not a part of Avita’s program.

“The answer that we were given was, it was none of our business,” Levi said.

She said Avita has been serving residents at Pines of Lanier since 1999, with funding from the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities and the Georgia Department of Community Health.

She said her clients occupy 44 units on the property, an estimated one-fifth of all units, which range in price from $730 a month for a one-bedroom to $1,100 for two-bedroom.

Avita is being represented by attorney David Syfan, of Hulsey Oliver and Mahar. Syfan declined to comment when reached by phone and deferred to Levi.

After threatening litigation that alleged discrimination, Levi said the owners have agreed to meet and the move-out date has been extended from March 31 to May 1. Levi and residents said the property owners were planning to evict Avita tenants in groups of 11 each month until all of them had moved out.

“We are providing support services to individuals with mental illness,” Levi said. “And so it appears to be targeted at us and the individuals that we serve. Therefore, our initial claim was one of discrimination.”

Alexander Properties Group did not return a request for comment.