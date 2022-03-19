Why some residents of this apartment complex say they were being targeted for eviction

Dozens of Gainesville residents with mental health disorders may not have their leases renewed by new management at Pines of Lanier apartment complex.
The 71 residents are part of a program administered by Avita Community Partners, a public agency that provides services to people with mental health disorders, developmental disabilities and addiction.
Avita CEO Cindy Levi said she received a letter March 1 from the new property owner, Alexander Properties Group, saying her clients’ leases would not be renewed.
Levi said she asked APG during a phone call why and whether the same was true for the other tenants who are not a part of Avita’s program.
“The answer that we were given was, it was none of our business,” Levi said.
She said Avita has been serving residents at Pines of Lanier since 1999, with funding from the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities and the Georgia Department of Community Health.
She said her clients occupy 44 units on the property, an estimated one-fifth of all units, which range in price from $730 a month for a one-bedroom to $1,100 for two-bedroom.
Avita is being represented by attorney David Syfan, of Hulsey Oliver and Mahar. Syfan declined to comment when reached by phone and deferred to Levi.
After threatening litigation that alleged discrimination, Levi said the owners have agreed to meet and the move-out date has been extended from March 31 to May 1. Levi and residents said the property owners were planning to evict Avita tenants in groups of 11 each month until all of them had moved out.
“We are providing support services to individuals with mental illness,” Levi said. “And so it appears to be targeted at us and the individuals that we serve. Therefore, our initial claim was one of discrimination.”
Alexander Properties Group did not return a request for comment.
Levi said APG sent a letter Friday, March 18, agreeing to meet and push back the move-out date. She said “a good faith effort is being made to resolve any lease disputes for the benefit of the individuals that we serve.”
“I'm very optimistic that we will come to an agreement,” she said. “I’m willing to fight hard for the rights of the individuals that we support.”
Some residents have heard the rent may increase significantly.
“I’m not worried about it,” said Melda Marie, a six-year resident supported by Avita, about possible eviction. “I don't buy into the hype like I used to. I feel just a little bit better knowing you are protected by the government.”
Avita pays the bulk of these residents’ rent and has five full-time staff on site who assist with everything from grocery shopping, administering medication and scheduling doctor’s appointments.
“These individuals have been successful living in the community because they have the support of our staff and of one another,” she said. “These are their friends, this is where they've lived, some of them for many, many years. … And so thinking about having to possibly split them up, or find a place that can support 71 people is an extreme challenge.”